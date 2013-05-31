FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P cuts Puerto Rico highway agency's GARVEE bonds
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 31, 2013 / 8:06 PM / 4 years ago

S&P cuts Puerto Rico highway agency's GARVEE bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services on Friday said it cut the Puerto Rico Highway and Transportation Authority’s grant anticipation revenue (GARVEE) bonds to A from A-plus, citing its failure to make a debt service payment in a timely manner.

“The downgrade is based on administrative deficiencies that resulted in a failure to make a debt service payment in a timely manner, while the CreditWatch is based on uncertainty regarding PRHTA’s plan to avoid future late debt service payments,” said S&P credit analyst Georgina Rovirosa.

S&P said it may further cut the rating and it expects to resolve the CreditWatch within 90 days.

Rival ratings agency Moody’s Investors Service on Wednesday warned it may cut the authority’s A2 GARVEE bonds.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.