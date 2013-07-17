FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Chief of Puerto Rico Gov't Development Bank resigns-governor
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 17, 2013 / 2:00 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Chief of Puerto Rico Gov't Development Bank resigns-governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects date of resignation to July 19)

July 17 (Reuters) - The president of Puerto Rico’s Government Development Bank, Javier Ferrer, will resign on July 19 after seven months as head of the Caribbean island’s fiscal agent, according to the governor’s office.

GDB Executive Vice President José Pagán will become interim president, according to a release that Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla issued late on Tuesday.

GDB Board Chairman David Chafey, who was appointed by Garcia Padilla along with Ferrer, will remain in his position, the governor said. Ferrer will continue as a financial affairs adviser to the governor. (Reporting by Reuters in San Juan; Additional Reporting by Michael Connor in Miami; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.