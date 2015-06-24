Puerto Rico's Government Development Bank chairman resigns

NEW YORK, June 24 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico’s financing arm, its Government Development Bank, said on Wednesday that its chairman David Chafey has resigned, effective June 30.

“I have decided to step down from my role at the GDB for personal reasons,” Chafey said in a statement.

Liquidity at the GDB has fallen sharply, to $778 million as of May 31 from $1 billion at the end of the previous month. Puerto Rico, struggling with $72 billion in debt, must make a bond payment of $655 million on its general obligation bonds on July 1.