Puerto Rico Government Development Bank chairman resigns

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Puerto Rico’s cash-strapped financing arm, the Government Development Bank (GDB), said on Wednesday that its chairman, David Chafey, will step down next Tuesday.

Chafey’s resignation came a day after Puerto Rico’s House passed a law allowing the government to suspend monthly payments that it makes into a reserve account for its general obligation debt. The GDB makes those payments as the government’s fiscal agent.

The law would allow the government to suspend payments for the next financial year that starts on July 1.

Puerto Rico, struggling with $72 billion in debt, must make a bond payment of $655 million on its general obligation bonds on July 1. Liquidity at the GDB has fallen sharply, to $778 million as of May 31 from $1 billion at the end of the previous month.

“I have decided to step down from my role at the GDB for personal reasons,” Chafey said in a statement.

The GDB is looking for a replacement for Chafey, a New York-based spokesman for the GDB said.

Daniel Hanson, an analyst at Washington, D.C.-based broker-dealer Height Securities, said in a research note that the resignation should “frighten investors in Puerto Rico’s bonds, as his departure could signal restructuring for many agency and corporate debt series”.

Prices of the island’s 2014 general obligation bonds fell to 79 cents from 79.75 cents in thin trade on Wednesday.

Puerto Rico’s House of Representatives passed a $9.8 billion budget on Monday, and the bill now moves to the Senate.

Puerto Rico needs to put the budget in place so it can raise financing at the start of the new fiscal year on July 1.

On Tuesday, a U.S. House of Representatives committee held a hearing on Puerto Rico’s status as a U.S. territory. Puerto Rico’s resident commissioner in Congress has introduced a bill that proposes a pathway to statehood by 2021.

Rep. Don Young, chairman of the subcommittee on Indian, Insular and Alaska Native Affairs, said at the hearing that Puerto Rico’s status should be resolved in favor of either independence or statehood.

“The status quo is not working,” he said. “If we don’t do something, there is the possibility of a revolution in Puerto Rico.”