FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Puerto Rico oversight board hopes to certify fiscal plan by end Jan
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
North Korea
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 18, 2016 / 1:30 PM / 9 months ago

Puerto Rico oversight board hopes to certify fiscal plan by end Jan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - The chairman of the federal board overseeing Puerto Rico's financial restructuring set a target date of Jan. 31, 2017 to certify a fiscal turnaround plan for the U.S. territory struggling with $70 billion in debt and a 45 percent poverty rate.

At a public meeting on Friday in Puerto Rico, board chairman Jose Carrion also said the board has selected two law firms to serve as its legal counsel, and another to be a strategic consultant. It said it hopes to reveal the names of the firms next week, when it aims to complete contract negotiations. (Reporting by Nick Brown in New York)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.