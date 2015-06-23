Puerto Rico's PREPA, creditors to meet Thursday - sources

June 23 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico’s distressed power authority PREPA will meet in New York on Thursday with its creditors, who have proposed a new debt restructuring plan in response to PREPA’s proposal earlier this month, two people familiar with the talks told Reuters.

The creditors’ plan is based on the same capital expenditure and other financial assumptions as PREPA’s plan, but would give the debt more favorable treatment, said the people, who declined to be named because talks are private. (Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Alan Crosby)