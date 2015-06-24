FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Puerto Rico bondholders seek to meet Governor on financing -letter
#Market News
June 24, 2015 / 8:51 PM / 2 years ago

Puerto Rico bondholders seek to meet Governor on financing -letter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 24 (Reuters) - An ad hoc group of Puerto Rico bondholders urged Governor Garcia Padilla on Wednesday to meet and engage them over the financing of the Puerto Rico Infrastructure Financing Authority (PRIFA), according to a letter distributed by the group.

PRIFA is aiming to issue bonds to refinance a $2.2 billion loan the island’s Government Development Bank (GDB) made to the Highways and Transportation Authority (HTA) to shore up the commonwealth’s finances and buy time to turn around its flagging economy.

The ad hoc group said in a letter sent to Padilla, as well as the heads of the GDB, that it had “repeatedly presented” them with terms for a PRIFA financing, but was “distressed” to hear that these terms had been described in media reports as “unacceptable.” (Reporting by Megan Davies. Editing by Andre Grenon)

