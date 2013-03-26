S&P puts $2.9 bln of Puerto Rico retirement debt on negative watch

March 26 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services on Tuesday put the Puerto Rico Employees Retirement System’s (ERS) series A, B, and C senior pension funding bonds on watch with negative implications, after a downgrade of the commonwealth’s rating.

S&P said the Caribbean island’s fiscal and budgetary challenges, as well as poor funding levels at the retirement system, “could limit Puerto Rico’s ability and willingness to provide the timely contributions required to maintain an adequate debt service coverage on the ERS bonds.”

S&P also said it could lower the BBB-minus rating of the ERS bonds if Puerto Rico fails “to adopt comprehensive measures to address its unfunded pension liability within the next three months.”

On March 13, S&P cut its general obligation credit rating for Puerto Rico to BBB minus, or one step from junk status. The credit agency warned Puerto Rico fiscal problems were proving hard to fix.

With chronic double-digit unemployment rates and a dwindling population, Puerto Rico has long run substantial budget gaps that have been reduced by about 90 percent from $3.3 billion in 2009. But the island has yet to produce balanced budgets sought by institutional investors and bond analysts