Moody's cuts rating on $7.6 bln of Puerto Rico power debt

March 28 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service on Wednesday cut its rating on $7.6 billion of outstanding power revenue bonds issued by the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority to Baa1 from A3.

While also assigning the Baa1 rating to a $475 million sale next month of new and refunding bonds by the authority, the credit ratings agency said the downgrade reflected sustained weakness in the U.S. commonwealth’s economy, higher oil prices and the authority’s close links to Puerto Rico’s government.

The authority’s outlook is stable, Moody’s said in a statement. (Reporting by Michael Connor in Miami)