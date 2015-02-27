FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Puerto Rico's Prepa to miss restructuring deadline - official
February 27, 2015 / 10:12 PM / 3 years ago

Puerto Rico's Prepa to miss restructuring deadline - official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Puerto rico’s debt-laden power authority, Prepa, said on Friday that it will hold off on presenting a restructuring plan to creditors as it continues to negotiate an extension of forbearance agreements with bondholders and lenders.

The current agreement, which expires on March 31, had called for a deadline of this Monday for Prepa to unveil a proposal to restructure about $9 billion in debt. But it will miss that deadline, Lisa Donahue, Prepa’s chief restructuring officer, said in a statement. (Reporting by Megan Davies and Nick Brown; Editing by Bernard Orr)

