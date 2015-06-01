FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PREPA forbearance extension looking uncertain -sources
June 1, 2015

PREPA forbearance extension looking uncertain -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Certain creditors of Puerto Rico’s debt-laden power authority PREPA are unlikely to support extending a forbearance agreement that expires on Thursday, said a source familiar with the agency’s restructuring negotiations.

A second source familiar with creditors’ thinking said a restructuring proposal presented by PREPA on Monday was widely criticized by stakeholders, and that creditors would not consider extending the forbearance, which protects PREPA from default during restructuring talks. (Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Chris Reese)

