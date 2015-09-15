FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Puerto Rico's sewer authority reaches settlement with U.S. government
September 15, 2015 / 7:06 PM / 2 years ago

Puerto Rico's sewer authority reaches settlement with U.S. government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority has reached a settlement with the U.S. government to make major upgrade to its systems, the Justice Department said on Tuesday, adding that because of the territory’s current financial hardships it had waived fines for violating environmental rules.

Under the agreement, the authority, known as PRASA, will spend $1.5 billion on improvements and also invest $120 million to construct sewers for communities surrounding the Martin Pena Canal, the department said. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Eric Beech)

