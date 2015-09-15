UPDATE 1-Puerto Rico's sewer authority reaches settlement with U.S. government

(Adds quote, background)

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority has reached a settlement with the U.S. government to make major upgrades to its systems, the Justice Department said on Tuesday, adding that because of the territory’s current financial hardships it had waived fines for violating environmental rules.

Under the agreement, the authority, known as PRASA, will spend $1.5 billion on improvements and also invest $120 million to construct sewers for communities surrounding the Martin Pena Canal, the department said.

At the same time, the agreement calls for focusing on the worst infrastructure problems, given the shortfalls and financial stresses that the authority has now faced for months. Currently all three credit agencies rate PRASA as junk.

“The United States has taken Puerto Rico’s financial hardship into account by prioritizing the most critical projects first, and allowing a phased in approach in other areas, but let me be clear that these requirements are necessary for the long-term health and safety of San Juan area residents,” Assistant Attorney General John Cruden said in a statement.

The authority had allegedly released untreated sewage and other pollutants into the San Juan Bay, Condado Lagoon, Martin Pena Canal and the Atlantic Ocean, violating the Clean Water Act, according to the Justice Department. It had also failed to report discharges, limit effluent and meet operations and maintenance obligations, the department said.