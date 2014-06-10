FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Puerto Rico preliminary May tax collections up $141 mln
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 10, 2014 / 1:30 PM / 3 years ago

Puerto Rico preliminary May tax collections up $141 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 10 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico’s tax collections in May rose $141 million, or 23 percent, compared to the prior year period, outstripping government estimates by $29 million, according to preliminary data released by the Treasury department on Tuesday.

“The increase is attributable to income measures approved in the previous year’s budget to reduce the fiscal deficit, particularly the gross receipt tax and the increased foreign corporations excise tax rate, as well as efforts to stop tax evasion and increase collections,” Secretary of the Treasury Melba Acosta Febo said in a statement. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.