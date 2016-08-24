FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Puerto Rico cannot enforce a Wal-Mart tax -U.S. appeals court
August 24, 2016 / 9:00 PM / a year ago

Puerto Rico cannot enforce a Wal-Mart tax -U.S. appeals court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court said on Wednesday that Puerto Rico could not force Wal-Mart Stores Inc's affiliate there to pay a special corporate tax that the retailer said was discriminatory and violated the U.S. Constitution.

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston upheld a lower court order blocking the U.S. territory from imposing its alternative minimum tax against Wal-Mart Puerto Rico Inc.

The appeals court called the tax "facially discriminatory," saying it taxed only cross-border transactions between a Puerto Rico corporate taxpayer and a related entity located elsewhere.

It said that did not meet the extra level of scrutiny needed to survive under the "dormant" Commerce Clause.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Peter Cooney

