S&P rates Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority revs at 'BBB'

July 26 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services on Friday assigned its triple-B rating to the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority’s (Prepa) 2013A revenue bonds. The outlook is stable.

The $600 million revenue bonds are scheduled to sell during the week of Aug. 5 and will represent the Caribbean island’s return to the municipal bond market after more than a year.

S&P, which affirmed its triple-B rating on the authorities’ parity debt, said Prepa had $7.9 billion of power revenue bonds outstanding.

“The rating reflects our opinion of both the continuing weakness of the island’s economy and the utility’s own challenges,” said Standard & Poor’s credit analyst Judith Waite.

The authority faces challenges from its requirement to maintain a 50 percent capacity margin due to its isolation, its dependence on fuel oil, large capital requirements for its transmission system, weakened debt service coverage and limited liquidity, S&P said.