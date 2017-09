Jan 25 -

A New York judge has dismissed a fashion model’s fraud lawsuit against a family friend who she said advised her a failed $400,000 real estate investment was “fool proof.”

Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Peter Sherwood ruled on Thursday that the friend was not a partner in the venture and had merely engaged in “puffery.”

