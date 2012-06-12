New Issue-Puget Energy Inc sells $450 mln notes

June 12 (Reuters) - Puget Energy Inc on Tuesday sold $450 million of senior secured holdco notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $350 million. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan, and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: PUGET ENERGY INC AMT $450 MLN COUPON 5.625 PCT MATURITY 07/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.993 FIRST PAY 01/15/2013 MOODY'S Ba1 YIELD 5.625 PCT SETTLEMENT 06/15/2012 S&P BB-PLUS SPREAD 395.9 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS