PulteGroup CEO says will stay on until retirement in May 2017

April 21 (Reuters) - PulteGroup Inc Chief Executive Richard Dugas said he would remain on the job until he retires in May 2017, resisting pressure from the company’s founder that he resign immediately.

“Sometimes CEO searches can be lengthy. So it is certainly expected that I am going to fill out my announced term through May of 2017,” Dugas said on a post-earnings call with analysts on Thursday.

Founder Bill Pulte has been seeking Dugas’ resignation, saying the CEO had lost credibility with the company’s shareholders and the board. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)