FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PulteGroup CEO says will stay on until retirement in May 2017
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 21, 2016 / 1:55 PM / a year ago

PulteGroup CEO says will stay on until retirement in May 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - PulteGroup Inc Chief Executive Richard Dugas said he would remain on the job until he retires in May 2017, resisting pressure from the company’s founder that he resign immediately.

“Sometimes CEO searches can be lengthy. So it is certainly expected that I am going to fill out my announced term through May of 2017,” Dugas said on a post-earnings call with analysts on Thursday.

Founder Bill Pulte has been seeking Dugas’ resignation, saying the CEO had lost credibility with the company’s shareholders and the board. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.