PulteGroup chief executive Dugas to retire next year
April 4, 2016 / 10:25 AM / a year ago

PulteGroup chief executive Dugas to retire next year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - PulteGroup Inc said on Monday that Chief Executive Richard Dugas would retire effective May 2017, bowing to a demand from founder and Chairman Emeritus Bill Pulte.

“In an effort to avoid a contested public battle that would not be in the interests of shareholders, Mr. Dugas offered to accelerate and make public the Board’s succession plan, prompting today’s announcement,” the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
