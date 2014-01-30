FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PulteGroup home sale revenue rises 9 pct as selling prices climb
January 30, 2014 / 11:46 AM / 4 years ago

PulteGroup home sale revenue rises 9 pct as selling prices climb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - PulteGroup Inc, the No.2 U.S. homebuilder, reported a 9 percent rise in revenue from home sales as low supply allowed the company to sell houses at higher prices.

The company’s net income jumped to $220.1 million, or 57 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $58.7 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.

Home sale revenue rose to $1.61 billion in the quarter from $1.48 billion, a year earlier.

PulteGroup’s average selling price rose 13 percent in the fourth quarter.

