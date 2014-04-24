FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PulteGroup profit falls 8 pct as home deliveries fall
#Market News
April 24, 2014

PulteGroup profit falls 8 pct as home deliveries fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - PulteGroup Inc, the No. 2 U.S. homebuilder, reported an 8 percent drop in quarterly profit as it handed over fewer homes to buyers and said orders fell 6 percent.

The company’s net income dropped to $74.8 million, or 19 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $81.8 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.

PulteGroup finished 3,436 homes in the quarter, down 10 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

