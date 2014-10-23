CORRECTED-PulteGroup revenue rises on higher home prices

(Corrects to “billion” from “million” in last paragraph)

Oct 23 (Reuters) - PulteGroup Inc, the No. 3 U.S. homebuilder, reported a 4 percent rise in quarterly revenue from home sales as the company sold homes at higher prices.

Average selling price rose 8 percent to $334,000 in the third quarter ended Sept. 30.

Home sales revenue, which excludes land sale and financial services revenue, rose to $1.55 billion from $1.49 billion.

Total revenue rose 0.8 percent to $1.59 billion. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)