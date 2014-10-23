FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-PulteGroup revenue rises on higher home prices
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 23, 2014 / 10:56 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-PulteGroup revenue rises on higher home prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to “billion” from “million” in last paragraph)

Oct 23 (Reuters) - PulteGroup Inc, the No. 3 U.S. homebuilder, reported a 4 percent rise in quarterly revenue from home sales as the company sold homes at higher prices.

Average selling price rose 8 percent to $334,000 in the third quarter ended Sept. 30.

Home sales revenue, which excludes land sale and financial services revenue, rose to $1.55 billion from $1.49 billion.

Total revenue rose 0.8 percent to $1.59 billion. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.