UPDATE 2-PulteGroup posts slowest growth in home prices in 2 years

* Third-qtr average selling price rises 8 pct

* Reports 4 pct fall in homes closed

* Receives orders for 3,779 homes, flat from year earlier

* No significant pressure to increase discounts - CFO (Adds CFO, economist comments; updates shares)

By Sagarika Jaisinghani

Oct 23 (Reuters) - PulteGroup Inc, the No.3 U.S. homebuilder, reported its smallest quarterly increase in home prices in almost two years, joining peers in suggesting that the steep rise in prices in the past couple of years has dampened demand.

Shares of PulteGroup, which focuses on first-time home buyers, fell about 2.5 percent in early trading.

Growth in the company’s average selling price slowed to 8 percent in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from 11 percent a year earlier and 12 percent in the second quarter.

“Builders are faced with rising cost and it’s difficult to pass those on because consumers have existing homes as an alternative and so builders can only raise their prices so much,” said David Crowe, chief economist at the National Association of Home Builders.

U.S. sales of existing homes rose to a one-year high in September, increasing 2.4 percent to an annual rate of 5.17 million units, data from the National Association of Realtors showed this month.

D.R. Horton Inc, the largest U.S. homebuilder, said in July that a lackluster recovery in U.S. demand for new homes forced it to offer discounts and other sales incentives.

PulteGroup, however, said on Thursday that it offered 8 percent fewer discounts in the third quarter.

“We have not seen significant pressure to increase incentives in the majority of our markets,” Chief Financial Officer Robert O‘Shaughnessy said on a conference call.

The company’s average selling price rose to $334,000 in the quarter. It reported a 4 percent fall in homes handed over to customers. PulteGroup said it received orders for 3,779 homes, nearly unchanged from a year earlier.

The company also said its board had approved a plan to raise its share buyback program by $750 million.

“Our view of the U.S. housing market remains positive, as continued improvements in both the economy and employment provide ongoing support to an industry that continues to benefit from low inventory, low mortgage rates and favorable demographic trends,” Chief Executive Richard Dugas said in a statement.

Home sales revenue, which excludes land sale and financial services revenue, rose 4 percent to $1.55 billion.

Total revenue increased 0.8 percent to $1.59 billion.

However, net income plunged about 94 percent to $140.5 million, or 37 cents per share, as the company had a $2.1 billion tax benefit in the year-earlier quarter.

PulteGroup’s shares were down 0.5 percent at $19.08 in late morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Up to Wednesday’s close, the stock had risen about 15 percent in the past 12 months, while the Dow Jones U.S. homebuilding index had gained about 12 percent. (Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Kirti Pandey)