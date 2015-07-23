PulteGroup profit doubles as costs fall

July 23 (Reuters) - PulteGroup Inc, the third largest U.S. homebuilder, reported a quarterly profit that more than doubled from a year earlier as costs declined.

The company’s net income rose to $103.3 million, or 28 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $41.9 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.

The latest quarter includes a pre-tax benefit of $27 million, or 5 cents per share, from a legal settlement.

Total revenue fell 0.5 percent to $1.28 billion.

The company’s selling, general and administrative expenses, the largest chunk of its costs, declined 43.4 percent in the quarter. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)