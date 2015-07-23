FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PulteGroup profit doubles as costs fall
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 23, 2015 / 10:51 AM / 2 years ago

PulteGroup profit doubles as costs fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) - PulteGroup Inc, the third largest U.S. homebuilder, reported a quarterly profit that more than doubled from a year earlier as costs declined.

The company’s net income rose to $103.3 million, or 28 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $41.9 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.

The latest quarter includes a pre-tax benefit of $27 million, or 5 cents per share, from a legal settlement.

Total revenue fell 0.5 percent to $1.28 billion.

The company’s selling, general and administrative expenses, the largest chunk of its costs, declined 43.4 percent in the quarter. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.