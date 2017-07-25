U.S. homebuilder PulteGroup's revenue rises 12 pct

July 25 (Reuters) - U.S. homebuilder PulteGroup Inc on Tuesday reported a 12.3 percent rise in quarterly revenue as it sold more homes at higher average prices, benefiting from a robust housing market.

Net income fell to $100.7 million, or 32 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $117.8 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 47 cents per share.

Total revenue rose to $2.02 billion from $1.80 billion. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)