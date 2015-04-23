FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PulteGroup profit falls 27 pct as it sells fewer homes
#Market News
April 23, 2015 / 12:40 PM / 2 years ago

PulteGroup profit falls 27 pct as it sells fewer homes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - PulteGroup Inc reported a surprise 27 percent fall in quarterly profit as it sold fewer homes due to construction delays, sending its shares down 8 percent in premarket trading.

PulteGroup’s sales fell 2 percent to 3,365 homes in the first quarter ended March 31, while average selling price rose at the slowest rate in more than three years.

Average price rose 2 percent to $323,000 per home.

Gross margins fell to 22.7 percent from 23.8 percent.

Home sales revenue, which excludes land sale and financial services revenue, was flat at $1.09 billion.

Total revenue rose 1.3 percent to $1.13 billion.

Net income fell to $55 million, or 15 cents per share, in the quarter, from $74.8 million, or 19 cents per share, a year earlier when net income included a benefit of 2 cents per share related to the reversal of mortgage repurchase reserves.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 20 cents on revenue $1.24 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Up to Wednesday’s close of $21.69 on the New York Stock Exchange, the stock had risen about 7 percent this year, while the Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction index gained about 1 percent. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
