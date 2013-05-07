FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PPR says increasing Puma stake not a priority
Sections
Featured
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
World
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 7, 2013 / 12:51 PM / in 4 years

PPR says increasing Puma stake not a priority

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HERZOGENAURACH, Germany, May 7 (Reuters) - Increasing its stake in Puma is not a priority right now for PPR , the French group’s managing director said on Tuesday at the sportswear group’s annual shareholding meeting.

“For us, the priority is to achieve Puma’s transformation in order for the company to tap its outstanding potential,” Jean-Francois Palus, who is also chairman of Puma, said at the meeting in Puma’s hometown of Herzogenaurach, southern Germany.

PPR, which is changing its name to Kering as part of a rebranding, owns 83 percent of Puma. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.