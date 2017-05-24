FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
U.S. FDA panel backs Puma Biotech's breast cancer drug
May 24, 2017 / 4:02 PM / 3 months ago

U.S. FDA panel backs Puma Biotech's breast cancer drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Puma Biotechnology's experimental breast cancer drug reduces the risk of the disease returning and should be approved, an advisory committee to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration concluded on Wednesday, paving the way for its approval in patients who have already had their tumors surgically removed.

The panel voted 12 to 4 in favor of the drug, neratinib, saying its benefits outweighed the risks, though they noted that the magnitude of the benefit was modest. (Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington)

