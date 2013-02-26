FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pandora CEO denies plans to move to Puma
#Apparel & Accessories
February 26, 2013 / 11:06 AM / 5 years ago

Pandora CEO denies plans to move to Puma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Danish jewellery maker Pandora on Tuesday denied he had plans to take the helm at German sportswear firm Puma.

“I‘m a happy and proud CEO of Pandora. I think that’s all I have to say about that,” Bjoern Gulden said in a conference call on the company’s fourth quarter results.

Asked specifically if talk of a move to Puma was not true, Gulden replied: “Yes”.

German monthly Manager Magazin reported on Monday that Gulden would take the top job at Puma.

Puma has yet to name a successor of CEO Franz Koch, who will quit at the end of March. (Reporting by Shida Chayesteh; Writing by Jonathan Gould in Frankfurt; Editing by Louise Heavens)

