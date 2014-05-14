FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Puma CEO not aware of takeover interest in firm
May 14, 2014

Puma CEO not aware of takeover interest in firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 14 (Reuters) - The chief executive of German sportswear company Puma SE is not aware of any takeover interest in the firm, adding he has an excellent relationship with majority shareholder French luxury group Kering.

“No-one has talked to me about acquiring Puma,” Chief Executive Bjorn Gulden told a media conference call.

Kering first bought a stake in Puma in 2007 which it has gradually increased over the years to now hold 86 percent in the German firm. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)

