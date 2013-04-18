Puma appoints Pandora's Bjoern Gulden as new CEO

HAMBURG, Germany, April 18 (Reuters) - German sportswear maker Puma named Bjoern Gulden, head of Danish jewellery brand Pandora, as its new CEO on Thursday, as part of its biggest restructuring in 20 years.

“I am absolutely convinced that Bjoern Gulden is the perfect fit to lead Puma through its continuing restructuring and transformation program,” Puma chairman Jean-François Palus said in a statement on Thursday.

Previous CEO Franz Koch stood down at the end of March after less than two years in charge as controlling shareholder PPR , to be known as Kering, implemented management changes at the group in a bid to halt falling profits. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)