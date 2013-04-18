FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Puma appoints Pandora's Bjoern Gulden as new CEO
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
April 18, 2013 / 6:21 AM / in 4 years

Puma appoints Pandora's Bjoern Gulden as new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAMBURG, Germany, April 18 (Reuters) - German sportswear maker Puma named Bjoern Gulden, head of Danish jewellery brand Pandora, as its new CEO on Thursday, as part of its biggest restructuring in 20 years.

“I am absolutely convinced that Bjoern Gulden is the perfect fit to lead Puma through its continuing restructuring and transformation program,” Puma chairman Jean-François Palus said in a statement on Thursday.

Previous CEO Franz Koch stood down at the end of March after less than two years in charge as controlling shareholder PPR , to be known as Kering, implemented management changes at the group in a bid to halt falling profits. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.