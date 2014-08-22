FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chile soccer federation seeks to end Puma contract -newspaper
August 22, 2014 / 6:40 PM / 3 years ago

Chile soccer federation seeks to end Puma contract -newspaper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Chile’s soccer federation wants to terminate its sponsorship deal with Puma after alleged blunders by the German sportswear company, including providing the Chilean squad with Ghana soccer apparel in the run-up to the World Cup, according to a newspaper report on Friday.

The National Association of Professional Football (ANFP) has filed a claim against Puma in Santiago’s trade chamber, which rules on commercial disputes, El Mercurio, a leading Chile daily, reported, citing lawyers familiar with the claim.

It said the ANFP wants to end its contract with Puma, which is due to run until July 2015 and include next year’s Copa America tournament, which will be held in Chile.

Puma had delivered Chile’s official soccer apparel for the World Cup late and provided articles of clothing made for Ghana’s team. It also did not conduct adequate marketing and publicity and provided soccer balls in a poor state for the national championship, according to the report.

Puma and the ANFP both declined to comment on the report .

Puma reported second-quarter earnings above expectations last month after sales of World Cup boots and national shirts went better than predicted. (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta; Writing by Rosalba O‘Brien; Editing by Leslie Adler)

