Puma says China "mediocre" in Q1

FRANKFURT, April 25 (Reuters) - German sports apparel maker Puma said its first quarter sales in China had been “mediocre”, with growth of less than 10 percent, compared with much higher rates elsewhere in Asia.

“The Chinese market is challenging,” Puma Chief Executive Franz Koch told journalists on Wednesday. “The market is flooded with inventory from local competitors.”

After reporting a 5 percent fall in net profit in the first quarter, Koch said he expected the group to resume earnings growth in the second quarter. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)