Puma names Rihanna as women's creative director
December 16, 2014 / 5:10 PM / 3 years ago

Puma names Rihanna as women's creative director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Germany’s Puma appointed singer Rihanna as its women’s creative director on Tuesday to develop its women’s wear, the latest move by a sportswear firm to tap into the booming market for female leisure gear.

Puma said in a statement that the multi-year deal would involve Rihanna becoming the face of the Women’s Training category, joining celebrities like Olympic champion sprinter Usain Bolt as brand ambassador. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Michael Urquhart)

