Puma sees 2016 profit at top end of guided range

BERLIN, Nov 10 (Reuters) - German sportswear firm Puma said its full-year operating profit should come in at the top end of its expectations after it posted strong third-quarter sales and earnings, helped by the Olympic success of sprinter Usain Bolt.

Puma said sales rose 8 percent to 990 million euros ($1.08 billion), driven by growth across all regions, while net profit almost doubled to 39.5 million euros.

It said it expects its full-year earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) to be in upper half of the range of 115 million to 125 million euros, reiterating a forecast for a high single-digit rise in currency adjusted sales. ($1 = 0.9143 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Victoria Bryan)