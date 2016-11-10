FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Puma sees 2016 profit at top end of guided range
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 10, 2016 / 7:25 AM / 10 months ago

Puma sees 2016 profit at top end of guided range

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 10 (Reuters) - German sportswear firm Puma said its full-year operating profit should come in at the top end of its expectations after it posted strong third-quarter sales and earnings, helped by the Olympic success of sprinter Usain Bolt.

Puma said sales rose 8 percent to 990 million euros ($1.08 billion), driven by growth across all regions, while net profit almost doubled to 39.5 million euros.

It said it expects its full-year earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) to be in upper half of the range of 115 million to 125 million euros, reiterating a forecast for a high single-digit rise in currency adjusted sales. ($1 = 0.9143 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.