4 months ago
Puma reports strong sales in Americas and Europe
April 25, 2017 / 6:12 AM / 4 months ago

Puma reports strong sales in Americas and Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 25 (Reuters) - German sportswear firm Puma reported strong first quarter sales growth in the Americas and Europe on Tuesday, driven by demand for sneakers like suede shoes designed by singer Rihanna.

Puma, which had already released preliminary figures earlier this month as it lifted its profit and sales guidance for 2017, said sales rose a currency-adjusted 17 percent in the Americas and 15.9 percent in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Like German rival Adidas, Puma has been enjoying a revival in the U.S. market, helped by a shift towards retro styles and away from basketball shoes which has hurt Under Armour and dampened Nike's success. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

