Puma hopeful for women's sales under Rihanna
November 6, 2015 / 7:26 AM / 2 years ago

Puma hopeful for women's sales under Rihanna

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 6 (Reuters) - German sportswear company Puma said it was optimistic for the development of its women’s business under new creative director Rihanna although sales growth slowed in the third quarter and net profit fell due to the strong dollar.

Puma said net profit fell 31 percent to 20 million euros ($21.74 million) on sales up a currency-adjusted 3.1 percent to 914 million, down from 7.6 percent growth in the previous quarter. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast sales of 918 million euros and net profit of 23.1 million.

Puma said the launch of the first shoe by Rihanna, named the “Creeper”, had sold out within hours or days at most retailers and it was optimistic for other products too, allowing it to confirm its guidance for the full-year for sales and earnings.

Majority owned by French luxury goods group Kering , Puma reiterated it still expects operating earnings to fall to between 80 million and 100 million euros from 128 million in 2014 and sees currency adjusted sales increasing by a medium single-digit percentage. ($1 = 0.9199 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

