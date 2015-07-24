FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Puma posts Q2 net loss as strong U.S. dollar weighs on earnings
July 24, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

Puma posts Q2 net loss as strong U.S. dollar weighs on earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 24 (Reuters) - German sportswear company Puma reported a net loss for the second quarter as currency fluctuations and the strong dollar weighed on earnings.

Puma reported a net loss of 3.3 million euros for the April-June period. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a net profit of 920.000 euros.

Puma said it continues to expect an increase in the medium single-digit range for full-year currency-adjusted net sales.

“For the second half of 2015, we anticipate higher sales growth in Q4 than in Q3,” Puma said in a statement on Friday. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Edward Taylor)

