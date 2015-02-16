FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Puma expects more pain from volatile currencies
February 16, 2015 / 9:01 AM / 3 years ago

Puma expects more pain from volatile currencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 16 (Reuters) - German sportswear firm Puma reported quarterly sales rose faster than expected but profitability disappointed and predicted currency fluctuations will continue to hurt in 2015.

Fourth-quarter sales rose 7.5 percent to 750.8 million euros ($856.89 million), beating average analyst forecast for 739 million, although it reported a net loss of of 4.6 million, compared with forecasts for a net profit of 7 million.

Puma, which has been helped by strong demand for new Arsenal shirts, predicted a mid-single-digit rise in currency-adjusted sales for 2015 and a slight increase in profits, with a significant negative impact from currencies.

Puma has been spending heavily on marketing and sponsorship deals like one with top English side Arsenal in a bid to restore its reputation as a sports performance brand after a shift into fashion hurt its core business. ($1 = 0.8762 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Thomas Atkins)

