Puma signs sponsor deal with Borussia Monchengladbach

BERLIN, April 3 (Reuters) - Puma has agreed a long-term deal to return to sponsoring erstwhile German soccer champions Borussia Monchengladbach as it seeks to rebuild its credentials as a sports brand.

Puma said in a statement that it would start sponsoring Monchengladbach from July 1, 2018, taking over from Italian brand Kappa which has supplied the team since 2013. It previously was the team's official supplier from 1976 to 1992.

Puma could pay up to 100 million euros ($106.60 million) over 10 years for the deal, Germany's Express newspaper reported in January. A spokeswoman declined to give financial details.

After sales slid when its focus shifted to fashion, the German firm has been seeking to restore its reputation in performance sportswear by striking pricey sponsorship deals, most notably with English soccer side Arsenal from 2014.

Puma last week also signed a long-term deal with French soccer team Olympique de Marseille from July 1, 2018.

Puma also sponsors a number of other major sides including Germany's Borussia Dortmund and English champions Leicester City.

Puma expects currency-adjusted net sales to increase at a high single-digit percentage rate in 2017 after a rise of 10 percent in 2016, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 170 million to 190 million euros, up from 128 million in 2016.