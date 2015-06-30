FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Puma to sell Tretorn rights to focus on core brand
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
June 30, 2015 / 10:20 AM / 2 years ago

Puma to sell Tretorn rights to focus on core brand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 30 (Reuters) - German sportswear company Puma is selling the rights to the Swedish footwear brand Tretorn to U.S. firm Authentic Brands Group (ABG) as part of its strategy to narrow the focus of its business.

Puma bought the brand which makes rubber boots, riding boots and tennis equipment in 2002. It said in a statement Tretorn’s management would acquire the operating license from ABG and continue the business in the Scandinavian and European market.

“This sale is a natural consequence of Puma’s vision to become the fastest sports brand in the world, focusing on its core categories within its core brands Puma and Cobra Golf,” it said. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.