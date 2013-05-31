FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Puma nabs new chief operating officer from Adidas
May 31, 2013 / 10:26 AM / 4 years ago

Puma nabs new chief operating officer from Adidas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 31 (Reuters) - German sports apparel firm Puma said it has appointed Andy Koehler from crosstown rival Adidas as its new chief operating officer, completing a new line-up for top management.

Majority shareholder PPR has shaken up management at Puma in a bid to improve profits at the group, which trails a distant third behind Nike and Adidas in the market for sports wear and equipment.

Koehler, previously head of global sourcing at Adidas, will join on June 1 and will be part of the team under new CEO Bjorn Gulden.

Gulden joins on July 1 from Danish jewellery chain Pandora .

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
