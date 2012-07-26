FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Puma CEO sticks to 2015 sales target
July 26, 2012

Puma CEO sticks to 2015 sales target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 26 (Reuters) - Puma said it believes a target to grow sales to 4 billion euros ($4.8 billion) by 2015 is ambitious but achievable, in spite of a worse than expected performance in the first half of 2012, Chief Executive Franz Koch said on Thursday.

“We believe that the macroeconomy will not improve, if anything the opposite is true, especially here in Europe,” Koch added after the group announced plans to slash costs and posted a 29 percent drop in second quarter net earnings. ($1 = 0.8248 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)

