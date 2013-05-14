FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Puma says 2013 gross margin hit won't be as bad as Q1
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 14, 2013 / 8:16 AM / 4 years ago

Puma says 2013 gross margin hit won't be as bad as Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 14 (Reuters) - Puma expects its gross profit margin for the year to narrow by about 1 percentage point, its chief financial officer said.

“We will see continued pressure. But in my eyes the first quarter was a very extensive profit hit,” Michael Laemmermann said after the group reported first-quarter results on Tuesday.

The gross profit margin narrowed by about 2 percentage points in the first quarter.

Laemmermann also said a target to reach 4 billion euros ($5.2 billion) in sales by 2015 no longer had priority and repeated previous comments that Puma’s main aim was to improve profitability instead.

$1 = 0.7703 euros Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan

