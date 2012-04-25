FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 25, 2012 / 6:15 AM / 5 years ago

Puma says hit by slowdown in Europe in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 25 (Reuters) - German sporting goods company Puma said a slowdown in Europe hurt its results in the first quarter, with net profit falling 5 percent and missing forecasts.

Puma, which competes with larger rivals Nike and Adidas in the lucrative market for sneakers and soccer gear, posted net profit of 74 million euros ($97.7 million) for the three months to end-March on sales up 6.1 percent to 820.9 million euros.

Analysts had expected Puma to report first-quarter net profit of 77.6 million euros and sales to rise 9 percent to 843 million, according to a Reuters poll.

French luxury goods group PPR, which owns almost 80 percent of Puma, will report quarterly results after the market close on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.7574 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)

