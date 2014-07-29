Puma says World Cup sales beat its expectations

BERLIN, July 29 (Reuters) - German sportswear firm Puma said sales of World Cup soccer boots and national team shirts beat its expectations as it reported second-quarter results in line with analyst forecasts and reiterated its outlook for 2014.

Puma said sales fell 5.8 percent to 652.2 million euros ($876.10 million), but were up 0.6 percent when stripping out the impact of volatile currencies. Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell 60 percent to 12.6 million euros.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast sales of 654 million euros and EBIT of 10.4 million euros.

The company, which has slipped further behind sportswear giants Nike and Adidas in recent years after a foray into fashion, reiterated a 2014 forecast for flat currency-adjusted sales and for EBIT and net earnings to rise by 5 percent and 3 percent respectively.