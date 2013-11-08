FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Puma CEO says turnaround will take time
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 8, 2013 / 7:06 AM / 4 years ago

New Puma CEO says turnaround will take time

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HERZOGENAURACH, Germany, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The new chief executive of Puma warned it would take some time to turn around the sporting goods maker as it cut its profit outlook for the year and reported a 20 percent fall in operating profit.

“I am therefore convinced that - although it will take some time - we will turn this business around and make ‘the cat’ shine again,” CEO Bjoern Gulden said on Friday, referring to the group’s nickname.

Puma said operating earnings before special items came in at 80 million euros ($107 million) for the third quarter, against the average in a Reuters poll for 81.6 million euros.

The group earlier said in a separate statement 2013 net earnings would now be significantly below the 70 million euros it reported for 2012 due to costs for closing a development centre in Vietnam and moving product staff from London to its headquarters in the southern German town of Herzogenaurach. ($1 = 0.7472 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.