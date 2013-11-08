FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Puma CFO says 2015 targets no longer relevant
November 8, 2013 / 9:21 AM / 4 years ago

Puma CFO says 2015 targets no longer relevant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HERZOGENAURAUCH, Germany, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Puma’s 2015 targets are no longer relevant now that a new management team has taken over and is working to halt a decline in sales and profits, the group’s chief financial officer said on Friday.

“The targets that were set out in that plan have to be reviewed. To set out a new plan with new targets, I‘m not convinced this would make a lot of sense,” Michael Laemmermann told journalists after the group reported third quarter results.

The group had in 2010 set out a goal to increase sales to 4 billion euros ($5.4 billion) by 2015. ($1 = 0.7472 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

