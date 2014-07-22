FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Puma says cancer drug meets trial goal, shares soar
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
July 22, 2014 / 9:55 PM / 3 years ago

Puma says cancer drug meets trial goal, shares soar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - Puma Biotechnology Inc said its experimental cancer drug met its main goal in a late-stage trial, sending its shares up about 186 percent in extended trading.

The drug neratinib, codenamed PB272, is being studied as a potential adjuvant treatment for breast cancer.

Adjuvant treatment, or additional treatment, is given after the primary treatment.

Treatment with neratinib showed a statistically significant improvement in disease-free survival of 33 percent versus patients who on placebo, according to the trial data.

The patients were treated with neratinib after adjuvant treatment with the cancer drug trastuzumab in women with early-stage HER2-positive breast cancer.

Puma said it intends to file for marketing approval in the first half of 2015.

Shares of the company were had closed at $59.03 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday. (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.